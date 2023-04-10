Tennis Falls to UTSA, 5-2

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The University of Houston Tennis program dropped its ultimate highway fit of the season in opposition to UTSA, 5-2, Sunday afternoon on the UTSA Tennis Courts.
Houston (11-8) picked up two singles issues, whilst UTSA (13-9) claimed the doubles level together with 4 singles issues.
In doubles, Houston picked up the win on courtroom two after Elena Trencheva and Gabriela Cortes defeated UTSA’s Alexandra Weir/Fatima Gutierrez, 6-3.
UTSA evened issues up after Aleksandra Zlatarova and Magda Tuells adopted with a 6-4 victory over Sophie Schouten and Laura Slisane. The Roadrunners clinched the doubles level after Stanislava Bobrovnikova and Adeliya Mukhutdinova got here out on best with the 6-3 victory in opposition to Sonya Kovalenko and Azul Pedemonti.
In singles play, Schouten temporarily evened the rating through incomes Houston’s first level of the afternoon on courtroom 5 after defeating Adeliya Mukhutdinova, 6-2, 6-3. This marks Schouten’s 9th singles win of the season.
The Cougars’ comeback bid fell brief because the Roadrunners sealed the victory with wins on courts two, 3, one and 6.
Houston and UTSA endured to play for the general level of the afternoon as Cortes discovered herself in a struggle on courtroom 4 in opposition to Tuells. After taking set one, Cortes post a tricky struggle in the second one set, with Tuells taking the win to drive a 3rd set. Cortes clinched her 9th victory of the season approaching best within the ultimate set (6-4, 6-7 (3), 10-8).
UP NEXT
The Cougars will go back to the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility to host North Texas at 11 a.m., Friday, and can shut out the common season in opposition to #44 Rice at 1 p.m., Saturday for Senior Day.
Houston will honor its 3 seniors, Sofia Chang, Azul Pedemonti and Manasi Reddy on the conclusion of the fit in opposition to Rice.
Admission is loose for all Houston Tennis suits and no scholar declare is vital. Live stats can also be discovered right here.
RESULTS
UTSA 5, Houston 2
Singles festival
1. Aleksandra Zlatarova (UTSA) def. Laura Slisane (HOU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1
2. Alexandra Weir (UTSA) def. Maria Dzemeshkevich (HOU) 6-3, 6-4
3. Fatima Gutierrez (UTSA) def. Azul Pedemonti (HOU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
4. Gabriela Cortes (HOU) def. Magda Tuells (UTSA) 6-4, 6-7, 10-8
5. Sophie Schouten (HOU) def. Adeliya Mukhutdinova (UTSA) 6-2, 6-3
6. Eva Beyebach (UTSA) def. Blanca Cortijo Parreno (HOU) 6-4, 3-6, 6-0
Doubles festival
1. Aleksandra Zlatarova/Magda Tuells (UTSA) def. Laura Slisane/Sophie Schouten (HOU) 6-4
2. Elena Trencheva/Gabriela Cortes (HOU) def. Alexandra Weir/Fatima Gutierrez (UTSA) 6-3
3. S. Bobrovnikova/Adeliya Mukhutdinova (UTSA) def. Azul Pedemonti/Sonya Kovalenko (HOU) 6-3
Match Notes:
Houston 11-8
UTSA 13-9
Order of end: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (5,2,3,1,6,4)
