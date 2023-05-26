Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick comments on Ken Paxton investigation







Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lately spoke in regards to the possible impeachment trial for Attorney General Ken Paxton in an interview for Sunday’s Inside Texas Politics. This will be the first time Patrick presides over this sort of trial.

Patrick emphasised, “I don’t cast a vote. The 31 members cast a vote. I preside over it. But we will all be responsible as any juror would be if that turns out to be, and I think the members will do their duty.” - Advertisement -

Last Thursday, the Republican-led House General Investigating Committee unanimously voted to ship articles of impeachment to the ground of the state House of Representatives. The House Committee has charged Paxton with 20 fees together with conspiracy, misappropriation of public assets, dereliction of responsibility, abuse of public agree with, unfitness for administrative center, and making false statements in professional information.

If the Texas House of Representatives comes to a decision to pursue the impeachment, the Collin County Republican, Ken Paxton, would stand trial on the allegations offered within the Texas Senate. Patrick defined that when it involves the Texas Senate, an ordeal can be performed, however he isn’t at liberty to mention past that.”

Patrick additionally discussed that the Texas Senate would set an ordeal date as soon as the House comes to a decision to question Paxton. Texas has now not had a statewide professional impeachment in over a century. In 1917, the state Senate discovered Texas Gov. James Ferguson in charge on 5 fees in relation to mishandling public price range and abuse of energy. - Advertisement -

Although Paxton has denied all allegations, considerations about his courting with Nate Paul, a Paxton donor and Austin developer, had been raised. In a remark posted on Twitter, Paxton said that “every allegation is easily disproved.” After the impeachment vote, Paxton complained that “this process provided no opportunity for rebuttal or due process. They even refused to allow a senior attorney from my office to provide facts.”

Sources said that the Texas House would in all probability vote on impeachment fees throughout the subsequent 48 hours. If Paxton is impeached by means of the Republican majority House, the case will succeed in the Texas Senate for trial. An ordeal date is unsure because the legislative consultation adjourns on Monday.