Officer shot during Philadelphia traffic stop expected to recover, 3 suspects arrested

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw announces that an officer who was critically injured during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia on Wednesday is expected to recover.

- Advertisement -

According to investigators, the officer and his partner approached a vehicle with three people inside near the intersection of 60th and Market streets at around 3:30 p.m.

While conducting the traffic stop, a struggle ensued between the officer and a passenger, and the officer was shot twice.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after the incident, Deputy Commissioner Stanford reported that one of the bullets exited the officer’s body, and doctors are currently assessing the absence of internal injuries.

- Advertisement -

The Fraternal Order of Police stated that the officer underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

“The fact that we’re not reporting an officer’s death is a relief, but it does not diminish my anger and the frustration we all feel,” Outlaw stated.

Outlaw informed reporters Wednesday night that two of the three individuals related to the shooting have been arrested.

According to sources cited by FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, a third suspect was arrested in West Philadelphia and was carrying a weapon at the time of his arrest.

“It’s an extremely dangerous and challenging job performed by highly courageous individuals,” said Mayor Jim Kenney outside the hospital. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer and all of our officers as he recovers and they continue to be safe.”

On Thursday, the police released more information about the injured officer and the search for the suspect.

Officials stated that Officer Giovanni Maysonet, 32, and his partner had pulled over a silver 1999 Lexus model ES 300 on the 200 block of N. 60th Street. The first officer approached the driver’s door while Maysonet went to the passenger side, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Eric Haynes of Darby, Pennsylvania, reportedly got out of the vehicle and turned away from Maysonet.

When Maysonet held onto Haynes’ midsection with both hands, he fired two shots, hitting the officer, according to officials.

Police say Maysonet’s partner fired multiple shots at Haynes, who then fled from the car, and Maysonet was driven to Presbyterian Hospital by his partner.

Authorities say one bullet hit Maysonet’s bulletproof vest in the chest area, and another bullet went through his abdomen and out of his back.

Maysonet is currently in stable condition after undergoing surgery to rule out internal organ harm.

Philadelphia SWAT officers discovered Haynes sitting in a car parked in an alley behind the 6800 block of Guyer Avenue, and he was arrested without difficulty, according to investigators.

Police claim that a black semi-automatic weapon loaded with 17 live 9mm bullets was discovered near the driver’s door of Haynes’ vehicle.

Haynes reportedly faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, and other related offenses.