Texas librarians alarmed over book review bill

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The Texas Senate Education Committee on Wednesday is thinking about a bill that might implement “local community values” in class library books and may divulge librarians to prison consequences for destructive subject material of their libraries.

Senate Bill 13 would create “school library advisory councils” tasked with making sure “local community values are reflected in each school library catalog.” Members of every council can be selected by way of the college district’s board of trustees.

“The proposed legislation provides increased structure and transparency to the processes and standards for school library book acquisition and review policies to ensure that school library

collections are appropriate for their campuses based on state standards relating to grade, age, and developmental appropriateness, as well as community values,” the bill’s creator Angela Paxton (R-McKinney) wrote.

Jonathan Saenz, president and lawyer for the conservative advocacy group Texas Values, mentioned the bill is essential to stay offensive subject material out of colleges.

“Parents have had enough of being treated like criminals and outsiders by public schools, and parents are tired of finding out too late that the school library has obscene and inappropriate books for kids at school,” he mentioned.

The bill additionally would matter librarians and lecturers to prison consequences for exposing youngsters to destructive subject material.

Under present regulation, an individual has an affirmative protection to the crime of distributing destructive subject material to minors in the event that they accomplish that with an academic justification. SB 13 would take away that justification. Exposing youngsters to destructive subject material is penalized as a Class A misdemeanor.

The Texas Library Association worries the bill will push librarians clear of their profession and implement duplicative review processes.

“We’re seeing great numbers of librarians already leaving the profession, self-censoring materials that are important to have in their collections,” Executive Director of the Texas Library Association Shirley Robinson mentioned. “We’re already dealing with an educator workforce shortage, and we don’t want to add to that, because that’s only going to harm our kids.”

SB 13 additionally calls for colleges to inform oldsters of the books their youngsters take a look at in their library and clarifies that folks have a proper to view their kid’s studying historical past.

Robinson argued those provisions are frivolous and duplicative.

“There are already many policies and procedures in place that librarians utilize on a day to day basis to make sure that their collections are relevant and appropriate for the children that are using those libraries,” she mentioned. “We understand parents want greater transparency about what materials their children are checking out. However, this is going to increase the burden on librarians. Students will end up waiting for months and months to get new books that they might be wanting to read.”

Eanes ISD in West Austin shaped a committee to deal with all these parental proceedings. Their formal review procedure generally is a style for each district must the bill develop into regulation.

It’s actually difficult for colleges. We have oldsters with very other values and really other trust methods. Having the state are available and in all probability come to a decision, , what’s or isn’t suitable, it’s only a problem for us at the moment,” Eanes ISD Assistant Superintendent Molly May mentioned.

Their library at Bridge Point Elementary School hosts greater than 17,000 books. The district gives many extra right through all in their campuses. District extensive, oldsters have simplest filed about 130 proceedings. Of the ones, just one name was once selected for elimination by way of a committee of directors, oldsters, and librarians.

They tension that whilst they perceive oldsters’ issues, they already take measures to offer protection to youngsters from destructive subject material.

“It’s hard for us to navigate through the system right now and to try to do what we think is best for students,” May mentioned. “Everybody is coming to us from a different place with different interests and needs. And we want to make sure we serve all children.”