Third high school teacher from Florida high school removed

A 3rd teacher has been removed from the school room as Douglas Anderson for alleged misconduct, in keeping with a telephone message ship to oldsters Friday afternoon.

This comes after the arrest of longtime Duval County Public Schools song teacher Jeffrey Clayton, who’s accused of lewd habits with a pupil.

DCPS says Clayton submitted his retirement, efficient March 28. The district has submitted the specified Affidavit of Separation from School District Employment Due to Termination or Resignation in Lieu of Termination shape to the Florida Department of Education.

Additionally, previous this week, the district introduced {that a} 2d teacher “was removed from the classroom and assigned non-teaching duties on or about March 1. He was reassigned to duties off-campus on March 9. This investigation remains open.”

The district says it is resolution to tug the unnamed teacher from the school room is in keeping with the character of the allegations gained.

“In situations like this, sometimes you get more victims that will step forward once something like this comes out,” First Coast News Crime and Safety Expert Mark Baughman stated.

Superintendent Diana Greene says the investigation procedure can take weeks or months to make sure equity and responsibility. First Coast News Crime and Safety Expert Mark Baughman says this may include district broad coverage adjustments.

“Law enforcement is going to talk to any and all witnesses related to those two teachers Now, they’re part of the investigation, and they deemed it appropriate to separate them from the classroom and the students until these investigations may be concluded,” Baughman added.

The district says it follows the usual of presuming innocence till confirmed accountable.

Full message from Principal Tina Wilson gained through folks:

I need to thank all of you who’ve written to me sharing extra about your scholars private reviews. All the ones notes were shared with suitable investigators.

Because of allegations gained, the district has made the verdict to habits skilled requirements evaluate of some other teacher. While we apply the usual of presuming blameless till confirmed accountable, out of an abundance of warning, we will be able to be shifting (accused teacher) to tasks off campus and with out pupil touch.

If you or your pupil has information that may lend a hand the district in any investigation I beg you to proportion that with Dr. Tameiko Grant, who’s main those investigations. You can e-mail Dr. Grant [email protected]

As you’ll see we’re taking his allegations significantly, carrying out the best opinions, and can take the best movements following the reality discovering and conclusions. Well legally I will not speak about those investigations, I guarantee you that any information shared with me can be transmitted to our place of work {of professional} requirements as suitable. Thanks once more on your cooperation and give a boost to as we paintings during the state of affairs on the school.

Full message from Superintendent Diana Green gained through folks:

I need to make you conscious that I’m intently tracking the location at Douglas Anderson. As superintendent, I’m very upset to listen to of such a lot of scholars and alumni whose high school enjoy has been clouded with those horrible reminiscences. As a mother, I will be able to totally perceive what you will have to be feeling as you turn out to be acutely aware of those are elevations. Because of my function within the employment procedure I will not turn out to be in my opinion fascinated with any investigation, however I will be able to inform you two issues.

First to do those investigations smartly from a prison standpoint takes time. These processes have a tendency to be measured in weeks or months. We make the effort to do it proper to make sure equity and responsibility.

Second on some issues I’m no longer ready. What I already know factually has forced us to create an motion plan addressing the scholar enjoy at DA. DA is a distinct position and is house to a few extremely proficient scholars. But they’re scholars, and each and every pupil merits a protected and efficient finding out surroundings. We can be in contact with you on subsequent steps throughout the subsequent two weeks I a great deal admire your partnership as we transfer ahead in combination

If you observed your kid or one who you recognize is a sufferer, you must name the DCF Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

Students, alumni, or others who may have information helpful to the investigation are inspired to e-mail Dr. Tameiko Grant, head of the district’s skilled same old’s place of work, at [email protected]

First Coast News reached out to each the school fundamental Tina Wilson and Superintendent Greene. Both say they can’t legally speak about the investigations however say they are going to have extra about subsequent steps in a couple of weeks.