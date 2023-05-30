Texas Legislature focused on culture issues, less on bread and butter, some lawmakers say





During this yr’s 140-day consultation, the Texas Legislature didn’t ship a vital assets tax reduce, pay raises for public faculty lecturers, or really extensive healthcare enhancements, regardless of having a $33bn price range surplus. Instead, lawmakers focused on passing law described as associated with culture wars, with conflicting cultural values being on the core of wedge problems. Bills aimed toward regulating transgender other folks, together with dictating which sports activities they may be able to take part in, and banning gender-affirming scientific remedy and regulating drag presentations, have been amongst the ones handed. Diversity, fairness, and inclusion systems on school campuses have been banned, and lawmakers tried to override insurance policies evolved by way of native jurisdictions whilst making vote casting illegally a legal. Very conservative law used to be handed, emphasised by way of Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, a most sensible lieutenant of House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont – “We passed some very conservative legislation that every single Republican can be proud to take home to their districts.” While Democrats expressed their unhappiness over the legislature’s effects, with Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, announcing the GOP-controlled legislature spent an excessive amount of time “attacking LGBTQ Texans and preempting local government’s ability to ensure the health and public safety of Texans,” Republicans expressed the significance of tackling culture problems, which, consistent with Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, are simply as necessary as nuts-and-bolts proposals. The consultation used to be now not with out setbacks, as law to create a voucher-like program that makes use of public cash to assist scholars pay the price of personal faculty, which used to be anticipated to be reconsidered all through a distinct legislative consultation, didn’t go.