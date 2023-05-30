Authorities investigating inmate death at Santa Barbara County jail

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate who was once in custody at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on Monday. According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, clinical personnel discovered the male inmate in B-Unit subconscious and now not respiring all over a regimen well being take a look at at round 2:19 p.m. Despite appearing CPR and different life-saving measures, he was once pronounced lifeless at 2:46 p.m. The inmate’s identification might not be disclosed till his circle of relatives has been notified, and the reason for death is recently unknown.





Close Modal



Suggest a Correction - Advertisement - Suggest a Correction