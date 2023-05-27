Texas grand jury indicts man in fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff

Court information say a man has been indicted on a homicide rate in the shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff final yr outdoor a Houston bowling alley

HOUSTON — The man accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff final yr outdoor a Houston bowling alley has been indicted on a homicide rate, in keeping with court docket information.

Patrick Xavier Clark have been loose on a $1 million bond when a grand jury in Houston indicted him on Thursday.

Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of Clark’s lawyers, stated the indictment used to be no longer sudden.

“When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses … we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty,” Quinones-Hollins stated Thursday in a observation.

Takeoff used to be shot in the pinnacle and again as greater than 30 other folks had been leaving a personal celebration on the bowling alley round 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Houston police have stated the gunfire adopted a confrontation over a “lucrative” recreation of cube outdoor the bowling alley, however that the 28-year-old rapper used to be no longer concerned and used to be “an innocent bystander.”

Clark, 33, who has labored as a DJ and evening membership promoter, used to be arrested on Dec. 1.

Authorities allege that surveillance video confirmed Clark used to be preserving a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun. Fingerprints discovered at the bottle had been later used to spot him. FBI assets had additionally pointed to Clark as being on the shooting, in keeping with police.

Prosecutors alleged Clark had attempted to escape the rustic ahead of his arrest, taking a look on-line for information about the usage of pretend aircraft tickets to acquire an expedited passport.

Quinones-Hollins denied Clark used to be seeking to depart the rustic after the shooting.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff used to be the youngest member of Migos, the Grammy-nominated rap trio from suburban Atlanta that still featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

Clark’s subsequent court docket listening to is ready for Aug. 23.

