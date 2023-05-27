DeAndre Hopkins released by Cardinals: WR hinted at two Super Bowl contenders he’d prefer to play for in 2023

After 3 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, the workforce has released famous person extensive receiver DeAndre Hopkins after failing to industry him. Hopkins is now loose to sign up for any workforce that chooses to have him. In a up to date interview with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden, it was once hinted that Hopkins might have already got a desire for which workforce he desires to play for in 2023, if it’s not the Cardinals. Without announcing a phrase, Hopkins signaled his hobby in becoming a member of the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs when discussed as probabilities.

It must be famous that this interview took place prior to his liberate, and that extra choices might change into to be had to him. Nevertheless, the Bills could be getting a very good addition to their already robust line of extensive receivers with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Khalil Shakir. Meanwhile, the Chiefs stand to take pleasure in signing Hopkins, who could be a precious asset to their weaker extensive receiver crew. Hopkins has spectacular statistics, rating 8th in receiving yards thru a participant’s first 10 seasons in NFL historical past, and averaging 7.1 catches consistent with recreation (fourth in NFL) and 79.7 receiving yards consistent with recreation (tenth in NFL) in spite of handiest enjoying 9 video games.

Hopkins is these days probably the most sought-after receiver in the loose marketplace and may make an important have an effect on in a Super Bowl-contending workforce must the Bills or the Chiefs welcome him to their roster.