Texas governor appoints John Scott as interim attorney general after Paxton impeached

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday picked an established best friend who oversaw Texas’ elections in 2022 to briefly serve as attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s ancient impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.

John Scott, who stepped down as Texas Secretary of State ultimate 12 months, takes over as the state’s best legal professional on an interim foundation whilst Paxton awaits an ordeal within the state Senate that would lead to his everlasting removing. The trial is ready to start no later than Aug. 28.

Paxton was once impeached ultimate weekend via the Texas House of Representatives, triggering his speedy suspension from workplace.

Abbott has saved silent about Paxton within the week since House Republicans started impeachment court cases. The governor introduced Scott’s appointment in a remark that didn’t point out Paxton or remark at the accusations in opposition to him.

“John Scott has the background and experience needed to step in as a short-term interim Attorney General during the time the Attorney General has been suspended from duty,” Abbott mentioned.

Scott has been a relied on hand of Abbott’s for greater than a decade. He served as a state litigator when Abbott was once attorney general, and when Abbott’s select for secretary of state in 2019 was once derailed after a bungled evaluation of voter rolls, the governor grew to become to Scott as a substitute.

At the time, the appointment alarmed balloting rights teams over Scott’s temporary stint as a member of President Donald Trump’s felony workforce that challenged the 2020 election effects. Scott withdrew from the case after only some days and has mentioned he does now not dispute that President Joe Biden received the election.

Paxton weathered years of scandal and maintained his celebration’s improve to win 3 statewide attorney general’s races ahead of the vote within the Republican-controlled House impulsively swept him from energy.

The vote got here after a monthslong House investigation into the attorney general that ended in 20 fees alleging sweeping abuses of energy, together with obstruction of justice, bribery and abuse of public consider.

Paxton has criticized the impeachment as an try to “overthrow the will of the people and disenfranchise the voters of our state.” He has mentioned the costs are in accordance with “hearsay and gossip, parroting long-disproven claims.”

Texas’ senators will serve as “jurors” in Paxton’s upcoming trial — one in all whom may well be his spouse, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who has now not mentioned whether or not she’s going to take part within the court cases.

During his yearlong stint as Texas’ election leader, Scott was once tasked with looking to give electorate self belief about election effects and the facility to solid a poll after Republicans handed a sweeping new balloting regulation. Those efforts were given off to a bumpy get started throughout Texas’ first-in-the-nation number one as electorate struggled to navigate new mail balloting necessities, leading to counties throwing out just about 23,000 mail ballots.