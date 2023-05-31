Holiday Bowl seeks $3 million from UCLA, Pac-12 in lawsuit for 2021 no-show, per report

The Holiday Bowl has filed a lawsuit in opposition to UCLA and the Pac-12 in the hunt for cash owed for the canceled 2021 version of the sport, consistent with The Action Network. Non-profit group San Diego Bowl Game Association is looking for greater than $3 million in damages after the Bruins withdrew from the bowl hours ahead of kickoff just about two years in the past.

In a courtroom submitting in San Diego County, the Holiday Bowl alleges that UCLA’s resolution to tug out of the 2021 Holiday Bowl because of Covid-19 issues price the group hundreds of thousands in reimbursed tickets and sponsorships. After the Pac-12 did not reimburse the bowl recreation for the losses, the Holiday Bowl withheld the $3.2 million payout because of Oregon for taking part in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. UCLA used to be now not compensated for the 2021 recreation.

The Holiday Bowl and the Pac-12 have had a partnership for greater than 25 years. The report states that the Pac-12 notified the Holiday Bowl that it could sue for the 2022 payout if it used to be now not finished; then again, the Holiday Bowl beat the league to the court docket.

The Bruins had been a last-minute scratch from the Holiday Bowl after a wave of certain COVID-19 circumstances, in particular alongside the line of defense, hours ahead of their recreation in opposition to NC State. The Holiday Bowl alleges that the Bruins instructed them that handiest 3 avid gamers examined certain. With the cancellation coming so as regards to recreation time, the Holiday Bowl used to be not able to prepare a alternative.

On Wednesday, the Holiday Bowl used to be the one 2023-24 bowl recreation that didn’t announce a date and time. The recreation generally includes a Pac-12-ACC matchup performed at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The most up-to-date matchup noticed No. 15 Oregon beat North Carolina 28-27.

The Holiday Bowl used to be one in all 5 bowl video games canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic. The Gator Bowl and Sun Bowl additionally had groups pull out however had been each ready to nab overdue replacements.