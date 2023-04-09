Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reappoints Amarillo resident to Texas Crime Victims Institute Advisory Council

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the place of business of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott introduced Wednesday that an Amarillo resident has been reappointed to a state council.

According to a news unlock from Abbott’s place of business, Abbott has reappointed Amarillo resident Brandi Reed, the director of training at Family Support Service of Amarillo, Inc., to the Texas Crime Victims Institute Advisory Council for a time period set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025, topic to Senate affirmation.

- Advertisement -





Amarillo, Canyon, Clovis Police in finding no danger to top faculties after social media post investigation



Reed may be a member of the Texas Council on Family Violence, the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault and a committee member of the Planning and Network Advisory Committee for Texas Panhandle Centers.

- Advertisement -

According to the discharge, this council is charged with carrying out an in-depth research of the have an effect on of crime on sufferers, shut kin of sufferers who’ve died, guardians of sufferers in addition to society as an entire.

Amarillo United Methodist Community workforce starts sharing amenities with St. Luke Presbyterian Church



Others right through the state who had been appointed to the council come with:

David Schwartz, a Bellaire resident who’s a retired pharmacist;

Hector Villarreal, an Alice resident who’s the web page director and professor of legal justice for Coastal Bend College and a reserve peace officer with the Kingsville Police Department;

Representative Andrew Murr, a Junction resident who serves because the chair of the House General Investigating Committee and a member of the House Committees on Corrections, Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence and Redistricting;

Abigail Brookshire, a Midlothian resident who’s a pupil at The University of Texas at Arlington pursuing some extent in psychology;

Libby Hamilton, an Austin resident who’s the director of the Victims Liaison Program for the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles;

Senator Joan Huffman, a Houston resident who’s chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, the chair of the Senate Special Committee on Redistricting and a senior member of the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice and the Legislative Budget Board;

Emmitt Jackson Jr., an Argyle resident who’s the manager of police for the Argyle Police Department;

Erleigh Wiley, a Forney resident who’s the legal district lawyer for Kaufman County;

Lee Ann Breading, a Denton resident who’s the district pass judgement on for the 462nd Judicial District Court.