Community Action Committee protests Florida’s proposed six-week abortion ban

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Dozens confirmed up in downtown Tampa Saturday afternoon with a noisy and transparent message: offer protection to abortion rights.

Earlier this week, the Florida Senate handed SB300. Taylor Cook and others hastily arranged a protest to chase away in opposition to the spouse invoice but to obtain a vote within the Florida House.

“It’s basically an all-out abortion ban. They can say six weeks to soften the blow, but most people don’t even realize that they’re pregnant until four weeks if that. Not to mention how it disproportionately will affect black women, Latino women, and other women of color because of poverty rates, access to abortion access to needs,” stated Cook.

The invoice makes abortion unlawful after six weeks apart from for rape, incest, and deadly fetal stipulations. In the ones cases, the restrict is 15 weeks.

This invoice is not the one factor the protestors have. Chants and speeches also known as out fresh law and demanding situations associated with quite a lot of subjects, in addition to the arrests in Tallahassee previous this week together with Senator Lauren Book, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

“It’s up to the people, the masses of the people. They work for us. I think DeSantis needs to be reminded of that. And I think our local politicians need to be reminded of that, that is at the end of the day up to the people,” Cook stated.

However, at the pro-life aspect, Lynda Bell praises the law. She’s the President of Florida Right to Life.

“This is actually a victory for life and a victory for women and a victory for girls that are in a pregnant situation,” Bell stated.

Bell sees six weeks as sufficient time to locate and make a decision to have an abortion. She provides the cash hooked up to the invoice is vital too.

“It sets $25 million of recurring funds aside every single year to help women in need to help women who just need stuff, who need help,” she stated.

The cash is going into the palms of state-contracted being pregnant disaster facilities. Democrats have driven again on that; claiming the facilities are one-sided, unfold incorrect information, and shortage on-site clinical execs.

The invoice has yet another committee to transparent earlier than a vote.