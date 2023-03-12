Texas DSHS: Missing radiographic camera in Houston area

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a realize Saturday night time a few lacking radiographic camera, which accommodates radioactive subject matter, in the Houston area.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management showed to KHOU 11 that the software was once taken out of a piece truck. It was once reported stolen on Thursday.

DSHS mentioned it’s an business software and the radioactive subject matter is sealed inside more than one layers of coverage. The division mentioned the chance of radioactive publicity is low.

The camera, owned by way of Statewide Maintenance Company, went lacking on Thursday, in step with DSHS. The division mentioned the 53-pound camera’s ultimate recognized location was once on Little York Road close to the Eastex Freeway.

If you to find the camera, don’t attempt to open it. Instead, officers ask that you simply name 911 or DSHS’ 24-hour line at 512-458-7460 to record its location. The corporate is providing a praise for the camera’s go back.

DSHS equipped an image of the camera, which may also be observed under:



Credit: Texas DSHS

Radiographic camera









