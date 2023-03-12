Newcastle: JWP may be Maddison alternative

- Advertisement -

Having made outstanding growth underneath the control of Eddie Howe, Newcastle United at the moment are having a look to seal a summer season swoop for Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, who has been the shining mild of his relegation-threatened outfit this time period.

- Advertisement -

With Saints struggling with to maintain their top-flight standing, backside of the Premier League having performed 25 fits, outlet Football Insider just lately reported that the Magpies may just be posted to raid the south coast membership in the event that they fail of their bid for survival.

This follows a prior report that divisional opponents Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur had been additionally prepared admirers of the maestro, and with such intense and lengthening passion in his identify, United’s technical director Dan Ashworth would be prudent to make the needful strikes in taking the lead within the race ahead of the season’s conclusion, setting up the groundwork that might swing the chances within the pivotal moments.

- Advertisement -

Hailed as “sensational” by means of former Premier League ahead Darren Bent, Ward-Prowse is valued at £36.5m by means of Football Transfers, together with his contract at St. Mary’s Stadium working till 2026.

Most Read on FootballFanCast.com

Is Ward-Prowse very similar to James Maddison?

With the passion in Ward-Prowse beginning to achieve steam, his potential summer season arrival on Tyneside may just spell the tip of hypothesis surrounding Leicester City’s James Maddison, with rumours of a switch to Newcastle no longer subsiding after the pursuit remaining summer season.

The outfit failed with a £50m bid for the dynamic midfielder after up to now seeing a £40m proposal rejected, with the Foxes challenging a minimum of £60m for certainly one of their maximum coveted belongings.

Considering Maddison’s dead-ball prowess – which was once hailed by means of England boss Gareth Southgate – bears putting similarities to Ward-Prowse’s – who has been dubbed a “set-piece master” by means of broadcaster Maximiliano Bretos – Howe may have a tailored fallback that might even surpass the affect the previous may make.

Having scored an unbelievable 17 direct free-kicks within the Premier League, the £100k-per-week Saint is now only one in the back of tying Manchester United legend David Beckham within the all-time leaderboard, having just lately netted the winner with a swooping effort in a the most important victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

As in step with Sofascore, the ace’s 7.25 moderate league ranking this time period is the best possible within the Southampton squad, highlighting his significance to an outfit determined for a pacesetter to influence them clear of threat, and if he may just lift that power to Newcastle, a crew combating for silverware and European soccer, such endeavours may just be accomplished.

With six objectives and seven ‘big chances’ comprised of 25 fits, Ward-Prowse averages 1.2 photographs and a pair of.1 key passes in step with day trip, finishing 83% of his passes and making 1.7 tackles in step with fit, additionally successful 48% of his duels, illustrating the profound affect throughout every division of the midfield that certainly cements the “hero” – as lauded by means of creator Kaelen Jones – as one of the vital tough and vigorous engines within the nation.

With Maddison – who has scored 9 objectives and created 5 ‘big chances’ within the league – proving to be a troublesome Fox to prise clear of the den, Ward-Prowse may just certainly be the very best alternative, and, if Southampton do fall into the Championship, clinching his signature may just be each cost-effective and a long way much less strenuous.

And given his talismanic function, his skill within the ultimate 3rd, and the set-piece ‘mastery’ of the 28-year-old, the standard of his play may just be invaluably injected into Howe’s mesmerizing challenge on Tyneside as a substitute of Maddison.