Texas driver’s licenses were sent to Oklahoma in organized fraud scheme: affidavit

Editor’s Note: The video above presentations KXAN News Today’s best headlines for March 14, 2023.

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The unnamed organized crime workforce the state mentioned is concerned in a fashionable fraud scheme sent greater than 1,000 duplicates of Texas driving force’s licenses to 3 other addresses in Oklahoma, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

- Advertisement -





According to an affidavit filed Monday morning, a complete of one,273 authentic copies of Texas driving force’s licenses were mailed to 3 flats in Oklahoma, all inside a strolling distance of each other.

An agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety prison investigations unit wrote in the affidavit “it is unreasonable for hundreds of driver’s licenses to be sent to each single-story residence as it could not possibly hold that number of occupants.”

- Advertisement -

The Travis County District Court signed off at the arrest warrant towards Tony Cao Li on a legal fee for fraudulent use or ownership of figuring out information and tasty in illegal activity and a 2d legal fee for breach of laptop safety, the affidavit states.

It comes 3 weeks after DPS leaders first introduced to a Texas House Committee that an alleged organized Chinese crime workforce used to be in a position to duplicate more than 3,000 Texans’ driver’s licenses.

The affidavit states right through the execution of a residential seek warrant of the Oklahoma houses, government seized digital gadgets and located a “stack of mail” containing respectable letters from the Texas Driver’s License department of DPS, with “approximately 30 pieces of mail related to fraudulent drivers license renewal receipts.”

- Advertisement -

The affidavit states Li labored with a minimum of two different co-conspirators. Additionally, Li used the private figuring out information he got of an Austin resident in order to acquire a Mercedes car.

KXAN is operating to be informed if Li is these days in custody.

How did the alleged criminals download license duplicates?

On Feb. 27, DPS Director Steven McCraw mentioned the crowd used to be in a position to hack private figuring out information of 1000’s of Texans in the course of the “dark web.” He mentioned the crowd then took good thing about a safety lapse in the state’s on-line driving force’s license portal, soliciting for alternative driving force’s licenses via mail.

DPS leaders mentioned the state has since made adjustments to its website online, requiring information just like the CVV quantity when customers enter their credit card information to acquire a alternative ID.

McCraw mentioned Asian-American Texans were focused with the function of discovering an identical names and “look-alikes” that may support folks from China these days living in the United States illegally.