NEW ORLEANS — A former New Orleans police officer used to be sentenced Tuesday to fourteen years in federal jail for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old woman who used to be already a rape victim.

Federal prosecutors mentioned Rodney Vicknair used to be a police officer in 2020 when he escorted a then-14-year-old victim to a health center for a rape exam after she used to be assaulted by way of some other guy. Prosecutors mentioned Vicknair presented to turn out to be the lady’s buddy and mentor and ceaselessly confirmed up at her area unannounced.

But in time, in step with courtroom paperwork, he started making feedback to her that have been sexual in nature, ultimately persuading her to ship him sexually particular photos of herself that he saved on his telephone. And on Sept. 23, 2020, when the lady used to be 15, he confirmed up at her area and informed her to get into his truck. When she used to be within the passenger seat, Vicknair locked the door, leaned over her and “intentionally touched her genitals under her clothing,” according to a Justice Department news release and court records.

Initially arrested on state charges that included sexual battery, Vicknair pleaded guilty in federal court to deprivation of rights under color of law.

U.S. District Judge Lance Africk rejected an initial plea agreement carrying a 7-year sentence. On Tuesday, he sentenced Vicknair to 14 years, according to court records.

“We are grateful to this young survivor for coming forward, even though she thought no one would believe her,” Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division mentioned in a news unencumber.