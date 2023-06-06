Texas district suspends superintendent accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex





A college district in North Texas has suspended its superintendent, Michael Stevens, who used to be arrested as section of the “Internet Crimes Against Children” sting operation within the Houston space closing week. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, Stevens had deliberate on touring to Houston to have sex with an underage girl whom he have been speaking with thru an undisclosed social media app. Investigators posing as youngsters between 13-15 years previous on-line had first of all contacted Stevens. Following a assembly of board individuals, Itasca Independent School District introduced its fast motion to droop Stevens pending a solution of the location. Stevens has been charged with on-line solicitation of a minor. His symbol gave the impression in numerous pictures taken in his place of work. The board of trustees has appointed veteran Superintendent Keith Boles because the period in-between superintendent. Rosen emphasised the significance of oldsters figuring out what their youngsters are doing on-line to offer protection to them from bad predators.