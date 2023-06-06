Wednesday, June 7, 2023
type here...
Texas

Missing 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston Monday

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Missing 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s last seen in west Houston Monday


HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is calling for the general public’s help in finding a lacking 71-year-old woman last seen in west Houston on Monday.

According to police experiences, Norma Jean Smith Morris used to be last noticed in the 2200 block of Winrock Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

If you will have any information regarding Morris’ whereabouts, please touch the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840 and/or HPD Patrol at (713) 884-3131.

Morris used to be last seen dressed in a black blouse, blue denims, a turquoise jacket, blue tennis sneakers, and a blue head shawl. She has been recognized with Alzheimer’s and has a scar on her proper facet of her chin. Morris reportedly has her gray hair braided with a ponytail this is medium duration.

Stay up to date with more missing persons reports from Click2Houston.

- Advertisement -

Copyright 2023 through KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.

Previous article
Texas district suspends superintendent accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex
Next article
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks on substations

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks