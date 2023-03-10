Texas deputy being sued for livestreaming traffic stop on TikTok

A North Texas guy filed a lawsuit towards the deputy over privateness violations.

DALLAS — A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy is being sued after he, consistent with the lawsuit, livestreamed a traffic stop on TikTok and printed private information about the one that used to be stopped.

Torry Osby, a Tarrant County resident, filed a lawsuit towards deputy Francisco Castillo over an incident that came about on March 2, 2021.

The lawsuit mentioned that Castillo used to be livestreaming to over 100 folks beneath the TikTok username “CycoCisco” when he performed a traffic stop on Osby. According to the swimsuit, the deputy had over 13,000 fans in August 2021.

The lawsuit mentioned Castillo pulled Osby over for dashing however that Osby claimed he have been the usage of cruise keep watch over on the time and used to be going beneath the rate prohibit. Osby used to be in the end given a verbal caution as an alternative of a quotation.

During the stop, the lawsuit mentioned that Castillo confirmed Osby's motive force's license to the livestream audience and printed figuring out information equivalent to Osby's deal with and license quantity.

According to the lawsuit, Osby discovered his information used to be printed after one of the most livestream audience contacted him and alerted him of what came about. The lawsuit mentioned that Osby wasn’t made mindful that the stop used to be being livestreamed.

The lawsuit contained a screenshot that looked as if it would display Castillo keeping Osby’s motive force’s license, with the information being proven to audience.

The lawsuit alleges that Castillo violated Osby's proper to privateness and that the Dallas County deputy best carried out the traffic stop "in an attempt to gain more 'likes' and followers for his TikTok account."

According to the lawsuit, Osby is looking for financial reimbursement for the alleged violations of Texas privateness regulations, in addition to damages.

“Mr. Osby continues to suffer from mental and emotional anguish as a result of Defendant Castillo’s unlawful conduct… Mr. Osby was terrified that his identity would be stolen or that his home would be broken into since his address was provided…” the lawsuit mentioned.

After the incident, the lawsuit mentioned that Osby filed a criticism with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, which ended in an inside affairs investigation.

According to the lawsuit, investigators discovered Castillo violated the dept’s social media coverage and that he used to be suspended consequently.

In a remark to WFAA, the sheriff’s place of business mentioned Castillo won a two-day suspension with out pay.

“Deputy Castillo remains in our employ [sic] and has not had any other internal affairs investigations. Given that this matter has results in litigation, no further comments will be made,” the sheriff’s place of business mentioned in an up to date remark to WFAA on Thursday, March 9.