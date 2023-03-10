2023 Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler’s smarts, Rory McIlroy’s woes lead nine takeaways from Round 1

A couple of younger stars are in competition following the primary spherical of the 2023 Players Championship. Collin Morikawa roared out the gates Thursday morning at TPC Sawgrass, firing a bogey unfastened 7-under 65 to take a seat one stroke off Chad Ramey’s lead. Coming into this week amidst a boom-or-bust five-tournament stretch that has incorporated two overlooked cuts and 3 top-10 finishes, Morikawa seems to be booming early.

Yet he isn’t the one younger primary champion to play himself into the combo on the PGA Tour’s flagship tournament because the reigning Player of the Year has as neatly. Scottie Scheffler’s day wasn’t slightly as flashy as that of Morikawa, but it surely used to be sufficient for him to signal for a 4-under 68. Beginning his day with nine immediately pars, the sector No. 2 rode 5 back-nine birdies to the primary web page of the leaderboard.

Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young rounded out the motion on Thursday with forged efforts within the harder afternoon wave and can glance to stay the pedal to the steel early Friday. Also desiring to perform a little injury is international No. 1 Jon Rahm (-1) and international No. 3 Rory McIlroy (+4), who reveals himself close to the ground of the leaderboard.

Here are 10 ideas from the outlet spherical of the 2023 Players Championship.

1. Chad Ramey? Get to grasp Ramey now as a result of this almost certainly is not going to final. Ramey won 5 strokes together with his putter on Thursday, which is totally unsustainable. He does not have a unmarried height 20 in his final 25 begins international, and he got here in having overlooked 3 consecutive cuts. So, after all (after all!) he beat Rory via 12 in Round 1.

What the previous Mississippi State Bulldogs golfers does supply is an engaging subplot after 18 holes. Can any individual who is been beautiful subpar PGA Tour golfing for the final six months in all probability upend Morikawa, Speth and Scheffler at TPC Sawgrass to win the Players?!

“It gives me the confidence, and deep down I believe I belong out here,” stated Ramey, whose simplest PGA Tour win used to be the Puerto Rico Open final March. “I believe I can beat them. It’s just a matter of, I guess, proving to everybody else that I can. But it’s nice to see my name up there with them because I did win an opposite-field event, but a win is a win in my book, so I’m not going to complain.”

2. Morikawa crushing: When Morikawa hits, he hits. His 2023 has been a microcosm of that up to now. In his final 5 begins, he has two overlooked cuts and 3 top-six finishes. The stat that will get cited (that I’ve cited) all through runs of excellent play like that is his hanging prowess. While that is technically true, it additionally does not inform all the tale. Data Golf famous that Morikawa is among the best possible on the planet at pairing a really perfect hanging week with a really perfect ball-striking week, which is what it looks as if he is going to try this week.

On Thursday, Morikawa won proper at a stroke at the vegetables, however he led the sector in iron play and tee-to-green play total. That is a horrifying components and person who has resulted in a occupation’s value of victories for him in simply the previous few years. Especially for any individual who says he is enjoying with a large number of freedom as soon as once more.

“I would say, for the most part, I’m back to playing how I used to.” he stated. “I’m trying to enjoy it. I would say, this week, what I found earlier this week, my swing hasn’t looked this good probably since 2019 when I first came out. I’ve played very well, 2020, 2021, but position-wise I just love where I’m at right now and just freeing everything up, just allowing me to just look up at my target and hit the ball and hopefully it goes where I want it.”

3. Smart Scheff: The No. 2 participant within the Official World Golf Rankings is come what may nonetheless underrated. Scheffler got here into this week just about two complete strokes in step with match higher in ball-striking than the second one best possible ball-striker on the planet up to now in 2023. That’s astonishing. It endured on Thursday. Scheffler won just about 5 strokes at the box from tee to inexperienced, and he did it via enjoying good shot after good shot and making putts after they introduced themselves.

Here’s an instance on the par-3 eighth hollow. Scheffler performed to the left facet of the golf green, the beef of it, whilst enjoying companions Rahm and McIlroy hit deficient pictures lengthy and proper, indicating that they have been most likely ripping at this proper pin. They blended to play it 1 over whilst Scheffler made a 1-foot par putt. This is a microcosm of his knowledge, however upload it up over 18 or 72 holes — and mix it together with his ball-striking ability — and also you begin to see why he wins such a lot of golfing tournaments.



ShotLink



4. Cramping Min Woo: I felt terrible for Min Woo Lee, however on the identical time, I discovered myself cackling on the sight of a grown guy bending his frame over the again of a garden chair whilst any other grown guy with slicked-back white hair — that some other folks on Twitter stated resembled President Joe Biden — labored the muscle mass in his calf. What a scene! Lee, who owns probably the most scintillating mustache in all of sports activities, shared the lead for somewhat sooner than kicking it away with bogeys on the final two holes. Still, it used to be a valiant effort for any individual who appeared like he may slightly stroll overdue.

He blamed the cramping to a loss of electrolytes, and it seems like he will be OK for the following couple of rounds.

Speaking of Min Woo … His sister, Minjee, is ranked a few of the height 5 on the planet at the ladies’s facet. How insane is is that there are siblings within the height 50 in each males’s and girls’s golfing?! “Off the same tees, I will [beat her]. But when she plays off the ladies and I play off the men’s, it’s pretty close,” stated Min Woo. “If we had a sprint, I think I would win, but she’s so consistent. So, I think over 100 rounds, I think she would beat me because I can hit it sideways and she doesn’t hit it off the fairway. Yeah, it’s pretty close, I think.”

5. Rory’s hanging woes: We mentioned the precise pass over McIlroy had going off the tee Thursday morning, however what truly driven him out of the match used to be an ice chilly putter. He made only one putt longer than 4 toes on Thursday and completed as regards to final on this box in strokes won hanging. It used to be a subject at the West Coast the place he misplaced seven strokes throughout two tournaments, and it used to be a fair larger factor on Thursday within the first spherical at TPC Sawgrass.

6. Fireworks at No. 17: We noticed a bit of little bit of the entirety on No. 17 in Round 1. The day began with a ill Hayden Buckley ace.

This led to the easiest way you’ll be able to in all probability describe an ace.

Then on the finish of the day, Nick Watney four-putted for a quadruple bogey with 3 of the ones putts coming from inside of 4 toes. One of them used to be a one-handed pass over from 9 inches. No. 17 may well be mildly puffed up as a golfing hollow, but it surely all the time turns out to ship the drama.

7. Rough tough: Something a number of gamers discussed Thursday used to be how penal the tough performed. Driving the ball neatly is sort of all the time a prerequisite to enjoying excellent golfing at this championship, however that is going to be very true this time round, it kind of feels.

“I feel like this is as penal as I’ve seen it out of the rough for a long time,” stated McIlroy. “You would have to go back to when the tournament was played in May, when we were in Bermuda rough, for it to be as penal as that. Yeah, you don’t hit it on the fairway here, you’re going to struggle.”

Added Morikawa: “It’s just the way greens are angled out here and obviously where they put pins you can’t attack them. You’re just going to have no spin. So when the ball’s sitting down that much, I mean, you’re just trying to put it on the front edge and trying to make 4. So that’s why it’s just really important. I got lucky today; the ones I did miss, I was in the bunker or the pine straw or first cut. So, I got away with a few, which is really nice, and you kind of take that to your advantage.”

The vegetables baked out because the day rolled on (the afternoon wave used to be just about a stroke more difficult than the morning), and Morikawa famous that he did not assume any water used to be going to be carried out to them all over the remainder of the week. This places a fair higher top rate on discovering fairways over the following couple of days.

8. Roller coaster and curler coaster-adjacent: The maximum entertaining workforce of the afternoon wave used to be the Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth-Max Homa staff. Spieth were given it occurring the second one nine with some of the filthiest pictures of the day on No. 11, and J.T. were given a style of Spieth’s manic way of living (at the path).

Thomas shot a 73 with two birdies and an eagle (which is unquestionably Spieth-like), and Spieth come what may got here away as low guy with a spherical of three beneath. He does not historically play neatly at this golfing path, and the his left pass over way a 7 is all the time across the nook at Sawgrass, however his 69 on Thursday used to be an excellent ranking within the harder afternoon wave.

9. Quote of the day: “Golf never really feels easy, sadly. I wish it felt easier a little bit more often.” — Scottie Scheffler, who sits 4 again of the lead