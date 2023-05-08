Texas CROWN Act reaches Senate committee

The CROWN Act hair discrimination invoice, sometimes called House Bill 567 in Texas, is taking a step ahead against changing into legislation. The invoice would make it unlawful for faculties and places of work to discriminate in opposition to herbal hair and sure hairstyles, equivalent to braids, dreadlocks, and twists, in keeping with race. After passing the House with a 143-5 vote, the invoice is now scheduled to be heard by means of the Texas Senate Affairs Committee on Monday at 9 a.m. The invoice used to be presented by means of state Rep. Rhetta Bowers of Garland, and a significant other measure, Senate Bill 1356, has been filed within the state’s higher chamber by means of state Sen. Borris Miles of Houston.
The CROWN Act has received improve from a couple of native entities, together with the Dallas County and Pflugerville City Councils. The Dallas County Commissioners court docket handed a unanimous answer in improve of the CROWN Act, pledging to align body of workers insurance policies with the act to make sure a deferential and open administrative center for herbal hair. The City of Austin and Harris County have additionally handed equivalent native law, and Bowers hopes that Texas will transform the twenty first state to enact the legislation.
The CROWN Act has received improve from many states because the nationwide coalition used to be created in 2019. Virginia used to be the latest state to move the legislation, bringing the overall to twenty states.
The improve of native entities has been deeply significant to Bowers, who mentioned, “The CROWN Act is not only needed civil rights legislation, but it is deeply personal to me as well – so the support of my county is incredibly meaningful. I appreciate everyone that has joined in support of the CROWN Act, and together, I know that we will pass it for all Texans.”