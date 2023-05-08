Davenport Police have reported {that a} RaceTrac clerk used to be brutally stabbed 9 times in an unprovoked and random assault early on Monday morning. According to police, the assault happened at 4:40 a.m. at a RaceTrac on Highway 27 in Davenport, Florida.

The sufferer, who stays unidentified, used to be getting ready to inventory extra products when the suspect, Marc Caseaf Tucker, 29, approached her from at the back of and again and again stabbed her in the again and facet. As the sufferer attempted to escape, she slipped and fell, and Tucker proceeded to stab her a number of extra times in the chest. Despite being badly injured, the sufferer controlled to flee the shop, and Tucker ran off into a close-by wooded house. The sufferer is these days receiving remedy at a neighborhood health facility and is predicted to tug thru.

- Advertisement -

The police apprehended Tucker in a while after the assault with out resistance, and he has been charged with tried first-degree homicide. Tucker is a Winter Haven local who’s these days homeless, and his prior arrests come with home violence battery, attack, robbery, and resisting an officer. He used to be launched from the Polk County Jail on April 11 after being arrested for trespassing and used to be let loose of the state jail gadget in January 2023, having served not up to a 12 months for more than one counts of battery on a legislation enforcement officer.

The Police Chief, Steve Parker, referred to the assault as an “evil act” and mentioned that it used to be a random and unprovoked one. Parker praised the sufferer’s resilience in combating again towards her attacker, as combating again can have aided in her survival. Other clerks in the shop didn’t see the assault however heard the sufferer’s screams and rushed to assist her till EMS arrived at the scene.

The article is accompanied via a Google Maps iframe that presentations the crime scene. (*9*) SDK is embedded in the HTML code, which permits us to post this text immediately to (*9*).