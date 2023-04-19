Texas crime: Armed man in body armor arrested in Ingleside

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass police have been in a position to make use of new era to lend a hand discover a man who was once reported for exhibiting a firearm to automobiles and taking pictures towards no less than one automobile. The division stated their new license plate reader system (LPR) helped them “put the pieces of this puzzle together” to stop the placement from escalating.

Officers have been known as to the Microtel Inn in Aransas Pass Tuesday night for reviews of a suspicious man circling the realm who was once reportedly appearing a gun to different automobiles, in keeping with the commentary. Those who reported the task stated the man was once in all probability in a Crown Victoria.

After more than one calls and a brief investigation, officials weren’t in a position to search out the automobile or motive force.

That’s when the dep. grew to become to their LPR gadget, which was once in a position to guide officials to a automobile matching the outline they usually have been in a position to procure a registration code selection of that automobile, the commentary stated. Officers shared the automobile photograph with within reach companies.

The automobile and motive force have been discovered through Ingleside police after the driving force fired a shot at every other automobile, the commentary stated. The 28-year-old motive force was once arrested on fees of irritated attack. He was once dressed in military-style clothes and ballistic body armor, police stated.

“Officers feel he was not done with his criminal activities when caught,” the commentary stated.

The division is looking that the general public let their native police division know if they have got had any problems involving the automobile.

“We’re confident this isn’t the first time this subject has engaged in criminality involving this vehicle,” the commentary stated. You can publish a tip on-line anonymously to Aransas Pass PD here.

The division was once granted the LPR’s through Texas’ Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority.

