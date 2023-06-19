Texas continues to lead U.S. in job growth, again smashes job records in May | Texas

(The Center Square) – Texas once again led the U.S. in job growth last month – and in what appears to be a monthly occurrence, continued to break previous months jobs records.

In May, Texas once again added the greatest number of total jobs, had the greatest number of total Texans employed, and had the highest total Texas labor force reported in state history.

May job totals helped Texas reach a 20th consecutive series-high job count and achieve 27 consecutive months of growth.

Texas reached a new high for total Texans working, including employed and self-employed, of 14,393,000.

Texas also reached a new high of having the largest total labor force in state history of 15,009,300.

“Texas’ robust economy stands apart as a model for the nation,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Not only are more Texans working than ever before, Texas leads the nation for jobs added over the last 12 months. Texas has also smashed the record for total jobs 20 months in a row, proof that jobs grow and people prosper where free enterprise flourishes. With the Texas labor force now surpassing 15 million people and larger than the population in 46 states, we truly are building an even stronger Texas of tomorrow.”

Since Abbott has been in office, the state has added more than 2.1 million jobs.

“For the first time in history, the Texas seasonally adjusted civilian labor force crossed the 15 million threshold, adding 49,000 people over the month to reach 15,009,300 in May,” the Texas Workforce Commission reported when releasing the latest jobs data. The number of employed in Texas also reached a new record high of nearly 14.4 million.

Total nonfarm employment increased by 51,000 positions over the month – adding more jobs than any other state – totaling 13,918,700 nonfarm jobs. Since May 2022, employment grew by 529,800 positions, outpacing every state in America by number and percentage of jobs added.

“With a record-breaking 15 million Texans in the civilian labor force, the Lone Star State is a great place for employers and job seekers alike,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “And the 687,000 job openings reported by Texas employers represent even greater opportunity for Texans and the Texas economy.”

Texas outpaced the nation for jobs added over the month and over the year, with 4% annual growth from May 2022 to May 2023, compared to the national growth rate of 2.7%.

Professional and Business Services led all major industries with 21,500 jobs added last month, followed by Trade, Transportation and Utilities’ 11,800 new jobs and Mining and Logging adding 7,000 jobs.

Statewide, the unemployment rate slightly increased to 4.1% and is still above the national average of 3.4%.

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area reported the lowest unemployment rate of 2.6%, followed by Amarillo and College Station-Bryan MSAs reporting 3.2%, and Lubbock and Odessa MSAs reporting 3.4%. Beaumont-Port Arthur has the highest unemployment rate of 6.3%, followed by McAllen-Edinburg-Mission’s 6.2%, and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 5.7%.

Texas also leads the U.S. with the fastest economic expansion, ranked first for “Best State for Business” 19 years in a row this year, and leads the U.S. as the headquarters of Fortune 500 corporate headquarters.