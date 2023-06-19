Alabama’s Nick Saban irked by 2022 College Football Playoff omission: ‘Do you really get the best teams?’





rewrite this content material with complete duration and stay HTML tags

The 2023 college football season is rather less than 3 months away, however Alabama trainer Nick Saban nonetheless believes that the Crimson Tide will have to have made the College Football Playoff in 2022. Speaking to Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, Saban took factor with the CFP Selection Committee focusing totally on total report and no longer the energy scores — together with sportsbook traces — that historically prefer a blue blood like Alabama.

“All we do is take the teams that win the most games at the end of the year, put them into the playoffs,” Saban mentioned. “But do you really get the best teams? When they told me that we would be favored against three out of the four teams that got in the playoff, I’m like, ‘Why aren’t we in the playoffs?'”

- Advertisement -

Alabama misplaced two regular-season video games for the first time since 2019 right through a disappointing (reasonably talking) 11-2 marketing campaign after beginning the season No. 1 in the Preseason AP Top 25. For the first time since 2010, the Tide had two losses heading into the Iron Bowl. The losses stored the Tide out of the SEC Championship Game and in the long run led them to complete No. 5 in the ultimate CFP Rankings.

Of path, Alabama could be just a little biased round this subject, and this isn’t the first time Saban has publicly driven for his staff’s inclusion. The Crimson Tide had been underdogs simply six instances since 2008, Saban’s 2d season in Tuscaloosa. Ironically, Alabama received 5 of the ones six video games, together with a 41-24 shellacking of eventual nationwide champion Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. However, Alabama has misplaced 20 video games as a favourite in that very same span.

“If you’re going to have parity, you have to have a better way of figuring out who has the best teams, not just because you lose two games on the last play of the game,” Saban mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Alabama was once preferred in each recreation of the 2022 season and went 3-5-1 towards the unfold vs. Power Five combatants, in line with Caesars Sportsbook. Notably, the Crimson Tide closed as 13-point favorites towards LSU, however in the long run misplaced in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2010.

The report argument additionally hasn’t carried out to each program similarly. UCF particularly didn’t earn a go back and forth to the CFP in spite of an undefeated report in 2017 as a result of issues about agenda energy. Multiple groups from the Big Ten and Big 12 have additionally been not noted with one loss. The handiest one-loss SEC staff to ever pass over the College Football Playoff was once Texas A&M in 2020.

Vegas odds and tool scores are supposed to supply context and assist in projecting matchups heading ahead. However, fanatics would possibly take factor with the concept that they will have to supersede the exact effects on the box. In an expanded College Football Playoff global, this entire dialogue turns into in large part moot.