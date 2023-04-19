Texas cheerleaders shot outside HEB in Elgin | Texas news, crime

ELGIN, Texas — A person used to be arrested Tuesday after an early morning taking pictures in an HEB automobile parking space injured two Texas cheerleaders.

Elgin police had been known as to the HEB on 1080 E. US 290 — which is set a 30-minute pressure from Austin — after pictures had been fired. While police had been dashing to the scene, they stated they gained some other name about somebody being shot 5 minutes away from the grocery store.

Police had been in a position to decide that those two incidents had been hooked up. They stated an altercation took place in the automobile parking space of the HEB and more than one pictures had been fired right into a car.

Police didn’t say what resulted in the altercation however one of the most sufferers advised KHOU 11 she idea she used to be coming into her personal automobile when she spotted a person in the passenger seat. She stated she attempted to say sorry however the guy pulled out a gun and began taking pictures.

Two folks had been hit. One of the sufferers needed to be flown to the health center the place they had been indexed in essential situation, police stated. The different sufferer used to be handled on the scene and launched.

During an investigation, police known the gunman as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. He used to be taken into custody for fatal behavior, a third-degree prison.

Police stated that is an lively investigation and further fees may well be filed.

Who are the sufferers

According to Lynne Shearer, the landlord of the Woodlands Elite Cheer Co., the sufferers are two cheerleaders who use her fitness center to coach.

Shearer stated 4 cheerleaders had been leaving The Woodlands house to go again to their carpool assembly spot in Elgin after they were given into an altercation with Rodriguez.

The proprietor stated the sufferer in essential situation is Payton Washington, 18. Washington is a senior at a highschool in Round Rock, Texas and has been described as an icon and elite celebrity.

“She’s really a huge face in the all-star cheerleading world,” Shearer stated. “She’s a mentor and role model to so many kids in this industry. She’s an amazing athlete, amazing kid, so everybody knows her and everybody’s praying for her…”

Washington is ready to enroll in Baylor University’s acrobatics and tumbling workforce later this yr on a scholarship. Amazingly, Washington has achieved all of those athletic achievements having been born with only one lung.

A GoFundMe has been arrange for Washington to lend a hand her circle of relatives with clinical bills.

The different sufferer used to be grazed in the leg through a bullet.

