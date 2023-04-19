DeSantis vs. Edwards: Only one governor is really pro-life





There is no clearer distinction between a morally wicked governor and a morally critical one than a comparability of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, either one of whom are Catholic. DeSantis is a Republican and Edwards is a Democrat. DeSantis just lately signed a six-week ban on abortion, decreasing the restrict from 15 weeks. All GOP applicants try to determine navigate the post-Dobbs political waters at the factor, and it is outstanding that former President Donald Trump has thus far been silent on DeSantis' six-week ban. Being the "most pro-life" candidate may lend a hand in a GOP number one however it will additionally turn out problematic in a basic election.

At the similar time, DeSantis driven a invoice throughout the Florida legislature that will make it easier to execute criminals, getting rid of the requirement {that a} jury verdict to impose the demise penalty be unanimous. Currently, Alabama is the one state that allows a non-unanimous verdict to ship somebody to demise row. The Florida governor has framed the trade as necessitated via the failure of a jury to impose the demise penalty on Nikolas Cruz, the convicted killer on the Stoneman Douglas High School mass capturing in Parkland. One needs the governor could be as involved to switch the legislation on gun get admission to within the wake of that match as to switch the benefit with which capital punishment will also be implemented.

DeSantis is additionally looking to permit the demise penalty for other people discovered accountable of raping a kid. How to oppose this kind of proposal with out showing like you're protecting kid rapists?

It is simple to peer how being difficult on crime will lend a hand a candidate in a GOP number one. But it is additionally simple for any individual in the slightest degree in a position to emerging above partisan orthodoxies to peer the ethical inconsistency in DeSantis's pro-life pretensions. How a lot more credible would his dedication to protective human existence be if he had been prepared to shield it always and in all eventualities? With DeSantis, on the other hand, inconsistency is much less necessary than showing difficult. He demonstrates a constant abhorrence to human sympathy, and is rather prepared to sacrifice different important values in pursuit of constant cruelty. This month he additionally proposed legislation that would criminalize efforts to help undocumented migrants, a suggestion that will run roughshod over the non secular liberty protections of the Catholic Church's many ministries that lend a hand migrants. "The sponsors of this bill want to take out their frustrations on the migrants with various punitive measures that unfairly demonize them and gratuitously seek to make their lives even more difficult," Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski said of the proposals. "Theirs and our frustrations could more productively be directed towards Washington by urging Congress to address much needed immigration reform."

This was once no longer DeSantis's first effort at dehumanizing migrants. Last yr, he flew 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. He claimed the rich population of the island "deported" the migrants to the mainland, a declare that was once disproven by independent fact-checkers. The entire episode was once a exposure stunt. Reducing determined other people to props in a marketing campaign match is really merciless. Evidently the lives of migrants do not depend when the Florida governor burnishes his pro-life credentials. Compare that with the placement in Louisiana. Edwards, who signed a six-week abortion ban remaining yr, used his final State of the State address to name at the legislature of his conservative state to repeal the demise penalty. "It doesn't deter crime; it isn't necessary for public safety; and more importantly, it is wholly inconsistent with Louisiana's pro-life values as it quite literally promotes a culture of death," Edwards instructed the legislators in Baton Rouge. As a ways as I do know, there is no different governor in all the nation as morally constant at the factor of existence as Edwards, which is a tragic remark at the state of our political existence.