Texas: Bill making cutting ankle monitors a crime signed into law

A invoice filed by way of State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) aimed toward making it a felony offense to bring to a halt ankle monitors has been signed into law by way of Governor Greg Abbott. This regulation was once a reaction to the tragic capturing that happened in October 2022 at Methodist Hospital Dallas, which resulted within the deaths of 2 health facility employees, Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers. The suspect accountable, Nestor Hernandez, was once on parole and dressed in an ankle track on the time of the incident.

The incontrovertible fact that Hernandez was once at the streets regardless of violating his parole more than one instances by way of failing drug assessments, lacking curfew, and cutting off his ankle track outraged lawmakers and law enforcement officers. In Texas, cutting off an ankle track was once most effective regarded as an administrative violation, however now, after passing in the course of the 88th Legislative Session and being signed into law, Senate Bill 1004 will make it a felony offense.

State Rep. Anchía expressed that “breaking your ankle monitor is like breaking out of jail,” and he promised the group that he would cross regulation that might save you such tragic incidents from taking place once more. Anchía’s ankle track law gained bipartisan strengthen and can offer protection to Texans whilst retaining offenders on parole responsible.

Before the law’s passage, WFAA investigated the ineffectiveness of ankle tracking, with government pointing out that regardless of repeated violations, violent felons weren’t successfully tracked. The Methodist Dallas Medical Center capturing was once one of the cases in Texas the place suspects have been arrested after cutting off their ankle monitors.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reported that during fiscal yr 2022, there have been 1,127 parole warrants achieved for people on parole or necessary supervision who lower their ankle track. In addition, the Dallas Police Department reported 123 incidents of crimes dedicated by way of other people dressed in digital tracking gadgets in FY 2022.

This fresh regulation, Senate Bill 1004, is going into impact on September 1, 2023.

Senate Bill 1004