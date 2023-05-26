Sweetwater man, 2 others accused of $91K bogus hit-and-run fraud

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A Sweetwater guy and two others were accused of committing insurance coverage fraud, leading to a greater than $91,000 invoice to an auto insurance coverage corporate. The declare used to be filed for accidents sustained in a hit-and-run crash in the summertime of 2022. However, government have discovered that there used to be no crash, and the 3 other people concerned within the declare were not in fact injured.

Lazaro Yosvel Pacheco, 33, used to be arrested on Friday morning by means of state insurance coverage fraud investigators. His co-conspirators, Rosemery Nunez, 30, and Jose Froilan Lopez Ramirez, 50, were indexed as “at large” within the arrest document.

According to the investigators, Pacheco claimed that he and his buddies had been attending an process on July 27, and Nunez used to be requested to force them again. He claimed that any person rear-ended Nunez’s automotive all the way through the experience, however could not recall what type of automobile led to the twist of fate. He additional said that Nunez dropped him off at house after submitting a police document. However, government discovered that no police document were filed, and Nunez’s tale didn’t fit Pacheco’s.

Nunez advised the insurance coverage corporate that she picked up Pacheco at a gasoline station, and so they by no means referred to as the police after the intended twist of fate. But they did record an insurance coverage declare. The trio made claims for treatment that by no means took place thru more than a few clinics in Miami-Dade County, totaling $91,250, which used to be now not paid out by means of United Automobile Insurance Company (UAIC).

It isn’t but transparent if government suspect the clinics or their workers of being concerned within the fraudulent scheme. Pacheco is lately being held within the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $30,000 bond, going through 3 fees of insurance coverage fraud and grand robbery.

