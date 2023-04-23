Texas authorities investigate cases of dead, mutilated cows

Authorities say six cows have been discovered lifeless and mutilated on other homes alongside a Texas freeway spanning 3 counties

AUSTIN, Texas — Six mutilated cows have been discovered lifeless on other homes alongside a Texas freeway spanning 3 counties, authorities introduced this week.

While investigating the loss of life of a 6-year-old cow, 5 different identical occurrences have been reported alongside the world close to College Station spanning Madison, Brazos and Robertson counties, Madison County Sheriff’s officers stated Wednesday in a Facebook post. Similar mutilations had been reported across the U.S. and efforts to coordinate between companies have been underway, the sheriff’s administrative center stated.

- Advertisement -

The 6-year-old cow was once discovered with a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” taking away the cover round one facet of the animal’s mouth, authorities stated. The tongue was once additionally got rid of, without a blood spill. Ranchers reported no predators or birds had scavenged the stays, the Sheriff’s administrative center stated.

The cows have been present in identical stipulations, however in two circumstances, further exterior organs have been taken, the Sheriff’s administrative center stated.

Each cow was once mutilated in a distinct location and there have been no indicators of battle, the grass was once undisturbed and there have been no footprints or tire tracks found out across the deceased cows, in step with the post.

- Advertisement -

The purpose of loss of life of all six cows stays unknown.

Madison County Sheriff officers didn’t reply on Sunday to a request for remark.