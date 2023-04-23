Sunday, April 23, 2023
Dallas, Texas: Shooting on Steppington Drive

By accuratenewsinfo
Dallas Police have reported that they’ve arrested a suspect in connection to a capturing that passed off on Sunday in northern Dallas, which ended in a fatality.

Authorities answered to a decision referring to a capturing at round 1:30 am on the 10000 block of Steppington Drive close to the intersection of Highway 75 and Riverfall Drive. Upon arrival, two injured sufferers had been discovered on the scene, certainly one of them succumbed to his accidents, whilst the opposite used to be transported to a health center for remedy, and his situation is recently unknown.

Dallas Police detectives had been in a position to spot the suspect all through their investigation and arrested Taven McGee, who used to be discovered close to the scene. According to the officers, each the sufferers and the suspect are 22 years previous, however their identities have no longer but been launched.

As of now, no further information is to be had on the incident.

