Texas agriculture commissioner issues anti-transgender dress code for employees

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is ordering his employees to dress “in a manner consistent with their biological gender,” the latest move by the state’s Republican leaders against transgender people.

Miller issued the requirement as part of a “dress code and grooming policy” that is dated April 13. The Texas Tribune obtained a copy of the policy, which was first reported Monday by The Texas Observer. Read Ag Commissioner Sid Miller’s latest dress code policy.

The two-page policy applies to all employees for the agency that Miller leads, the Texas Department of Agriculture, as well as interns and contract employees. If anyone violates the policy, they will be asked to go home and change. If problems persist, the memo says, employees can face “remedies up to and including termination.”

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the policy.

The policy comes as LGBTQ+ advocates are fighting a wave of hostile legislation at the Capitol, including proposals to restrict gender-affirming care for transgender children. Miller has been a vocal proponent of such legislation.

GOP lawmakers have also been focused on drag shows. The Senate passed two bills earlier this month that would restrict drag performances that children attend or see.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.