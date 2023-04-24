Kemp signs bill to streamline certifications, other measures | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a trio of expenses that he says will lend a hand Georgia additional its popularity as the most efficient position to do industry.

House Bill 128 objectives to “streamline and expand” state certifications for minority, girls and veteran-owned companies “as they navigate the procurement process for contracts,” Kemp, a Republican, mentioned all over a bill signing tournament in Augusta. The measure stems from an govt order Kemp issued remaining July.

- Advertisement -

“The shared goal of that executive order and of House Bill 128 is straightforward — to cut red tape and support small businesses, and this bill certainly does that,” Kemp added. “It will also help increase competition within the procurement process, so state contracts are delivered at the lowest cost and the best value to the taxpayer.”

The 2d measure, Senate Bill 213, lets in belongings house owners to exchange an present manufactured house with a newly constructed one with out “bureaucratic restrictions,” because the governor termed it.

“That is especially helpful for those affected by natural disasters like a tornado or hurricane, and it protects individual property rights while preventing homeowners from being priced out of their community,” Kemp mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The 3rd piece of law, House Bill 230, would permit Augusta electorate to come to a decision whether or not to put into effect a gross sales tax to fund proposed renovations to Augusta’s James Brown Arena.

“That facility, well over four decades old, helps bring major events, tourism and economic development opportunities to the city and the surrounding area,” Kemp mentioned. “It is a valued asset to this region, and it will be the people’s right to decide how best to take care of.”

“All of these bills add to our reputation as the best state for opportunity, and they represent my commitment to work just as hard in my second term as we did in the first to bring greater jobs and investment to all communities in our state,” the governor mentioned.