Texan declared innocent in slaying now arrested in another

HOUSTON — A Houston guy declared innocent in 2021 after being convicted in a deadly stabbing and serving seven years in jail has been charged with homicide in the taking pictures a fellow motorist, police mentioned.

Lydell Grant, 46, is accused of killing Edwin Arevalo, 33, following a minor visitors collision Thursday night time, Houston police mentioned. Police mentioned Grant were given out of his automobile, shot Arvelo after which fled.

Grant was once the taken into custody Friday after a warrant was once issued for his arrest, police mentioned. He remained jailed Sunday on $1 million bond. The legal professional for Grant indexed in courtroom data in this example may now not instantly be reached on Sunday.

In 2012, Grant was once convicted of killing 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was once stabbed out of doors a Houston bar in 2010. Six eyewitnesses to the stabbing had testified in opposition to Grant at trial.

But Grant was once was once declared innocent in May 2021 through the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after a brand new research of DNA discovered at the sufferer’s fingernails pointed to Grant’s innocence. He had served seven years of a lifestyles sentence when he was once freed on bond in 2019 to wait for the appeals courtroom’s determination.

In 2019, police arrested Jermarico Carter for Scheerhoorn’s killing. Carter, who was once tracked down in Atlanta, confessed to the killing. He pleaded responsible to homicide in 2022 and was once despatched to jail.