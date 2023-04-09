Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up after 6 years of dating

The couple’s dating reportedly got here to an finish a couple of weeks in the past.

WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift and British actor Joe Alwyn have damaged up after six years of dating, a couple of media retailers reported Saturday night time.

Entertainment Online used to be the primary to record at the couple's break up. A supply as regards to the pair later showed the news to PEOPLE.

The break up comes as Swift is touring all through the rustic for her sold-out Eras Tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida later this week and kicked off 3 weeks in the past.

ET reported Swift and Alwyn in reality broke up a couple of weeks in the past, which is why Alwyn hasn’t been noticed at any of the excursion stops.

Neither Swift or Alwyn have publicly addressed the break up, as of Sunday morning.

Last fall, Swift showed that her dating with Alwyn served as inspiration for her music “Lavender Haze,” a word she discovered used to be a not unusual word used within the 50s to explain being in love.

“When you’re in the ‘lavender haze,’ you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud,” she said in a Instagram video, noting how she and Alwyn have had to offer protection to their six-year dating from the out of doors global.

"We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it," the singer endured. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Back in 2018, Alwyn told British Vogue he is very conscious lovers have so much of pastime about their dating.