Tennis Defeats A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-1

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program claimed its third-straight win of the season after defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 4-1 on Saturday afternoon from the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility.
For a third-straight tournament, Houston (11-5) led the best way towards Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (11-2) by means of successful the doubles level.
For a 2d consecutive tournament, the tandem of Maria Dzemeshkevich and Sophie Schouten picked up the win on courtroom two after defeating Emma Aucagne and Palina Saulevich, 6-4. Azul Pedemonti and Sonya Kovalenko clinched the doubles level for the Cougars after posting a 6-4 victory on courtroom 3 towards the Islanders’ Valeria Cherfus and Kateryna Rublevska
In singles motion, the Islanders evened the rating on courtroom 5 after Cherfus defeated Blanca Cortijo Parreno, 6-0, 6-4.
Laura Slisane earned her fourth consecutive singles win this season after defeating Naomi Moi McKenszie, 6-1, 6-2. Schouten higher Houston’s result in 3-1 following a 6-1, 7-5 victory on courtroom 4 over Victoire Delattre.
Pedemonti supplied the clinching level for Houston with a 6-4, 6-2 victory on courtroom 3 towards Pinto.
The Cougars are actually 6-3 all-time towards the Islanders.
UP NEXT
Houston will go back and forth to Ruston, La., to stand Louisiana Tech, 2 p.m., Friday, and can stay in Ruston to stand Grambling at 5 p.m., Saturday, March 25.
The Cougars will go back to the pleasant confines of the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility for a three-match homestand towards FIU on Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m., North Texas on Sunday, April 2 at 11 a.m., and South Florida on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m.
Admission is unfastened for all Houston Tennis fits and no pupil declare is important. Live stats will also be discovered right here.
RESULTS
Singles festival
1. Maria Dzemeshkevich (HOU) vs. Emma Aucagne (AMCC-W) 6-1, 2-5, unfinished
2. Laura Slisane (HOU) def. Naomi Moi McKenzie (AMCC-W) 6-1, 6-2
3. Azul Pedemonti (HOU) def. Sofia Pinto (AMCC-W) 6-4, 6-2
4. Sophie Schouten (HOU) def. Victoire Delattre (AMCC-W) 6-1, 7-5
5. Valeria Cherfus (AMCC-W) def. Blanca Cortijo Parreno (HOU) 6-0, 6-4
6. Sonya Kovalenko (HOU) vs. Kateryna Rublevska (AMCC-W) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished
Doubles festival
1. Blanca Cortijo Parreno/Laura Slisane (HOU) vs. Sofia Pinto/Naomi Moi McKenzie (AMCC-W) 5-5, unfinished
2. Maria Dzemeshkevich/Sophie Schouten (HOU) def. Emma Aucagne/Palina Saulevich (AMCC-W) 6-4
3. Sonya Kovalenko/Azul Pedemonti (HOU) def. Valeria Cherfus/Kateryna Rublevska (AMCC-W) 6-4
Order of end: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,2,4,3)
