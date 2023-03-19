Rashmika Mandanna’s performance on Ranjithame from Varisu and Sami Sami from Pushpa leaves fans enthralled [VIEW TWEETS]

It’s Awards night time! Zee Cine Awards 2023 aired on Zee TV Zee Cinema. As the awards roll inthe electrifying performances of giant celebrities additionally left audiences enthralled. Rashmika Mandanna who marked her Bollywood debut additionally gained an award for the samealso carried out at Zee Cine Awards 2023. She danced to the tunes of Ranjithame from Varisu Sami Sami from Pushpa the target market erupted in a noisy cheer. Rashmika Mandanna seemed ravishing how her performance gown social media is abuzz with fans lauding her tough performance.

Many fans of Rashmika Mandanna shared movies glimpses from Zee Cine Awards 2023 mentioned that the Pushpa actress owned the degree. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye that starred Amitabh BachchanNeena Gupta others. She gained an award for a similar. Latershe seemed in Mission Majnu at the side of Sidharth Malhotra.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s movies beneath:

@iamRashmika Ranjithame & Sami music performance at #ZeeCineAwards2023 #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/lHzDRNphmy — Rashmika USA Fan Club (@Rashmika_USA_FC) March 182023

@iamRashmika Mind block music performance at #ZeeCineAwards2023 #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/kPFxKKs9LA — Rashmika USA Fan Club (@Rashmika_USA_FC) March 182023

Omg…!!! She is having a look rattling just right ♥️?Flower nhi,fireplace hai hamari @iamRashmika ?♥️? #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/AlUwULeYx1 — Rashmika Bangladeshi Fc♥️ (@rashmikafansbd) March 182023

Apart from Rashmika Mandannamany celebrities like Tiger ShroffAlia BhattKiara AdvaniKartik AaryanShahid Kapoorothers carried out on the match. Ayushmann Khurrana Aparshakti Khurrana became out to be the host. Check out the entire listing of winners right here.

On the paintings entranceRashmika Mandanna has many motion pictures in her kitty. The greatest one is Pushpa 2. She shall be observed in Pushpa: The Rule at the side of Allu Arjun. She shall be observed in Bollywood movie Animal at the side of Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is helmed through Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She was once remaining observed in Varisu at the side of actor Vijay it was once a blockbuster hit.

