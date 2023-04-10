Temporary shelter-in-place issued after fishing vessel carrying freon catches fire in Tacoma, Washington

The Tacoma Fire Department has issued a brief shelter-in-place for some spaces close to Tacoma, Washington, as government proceed to reply to a fishing vessel that has been on fire since Saturday and is carrying diesel and freon.

Since the Kodiak Enterprise stuck fire Saturday morning whilst moored in the Hylebos Waterway of Tacoma, the fire has since advanced, and is now about 100 ft from the boat’s freon tanks, the Coast Guard stated in their newest liberate Sunday.

- Advertisement - Smoke rises from a fire at the Kodiak Enterprise in Tacoma, Washington, in a photograph launched via the Washington Department of Ecology on April 8, 2023. Washington Department of Ecology

Freon will also be poisonous if inhaled “in large quantities or in a confined space,” the Coast Guard stated, however the liberate of freon in the ambience does now not pose any dangers to the overall well being and protection of the general public presently.

- Advertisement -

The transient refuge in position is in impact for citizens dwelling in northeast Tacoma, Browns Point and Dash Point neighborhoods. The town requested the ones dwelling in those spaces to stay indoors and prohibit publicity to smoke.

Smoke rises from a fire at the Kodiak Enterprise in Tacoma, Washington, in a photograph launched via the Washington Department of Ecology on April 8, 2023. Washington Department of Ecology

- Advertisement -

“Residents concerned about smoky conditions can provide additional protections by keeping doors closed and shutting outside air vents,” Jim Ferrell, mayor of neighboring town, Federal Way, advised citizens dwelling in the Twin Lakes and Green Gables neighborhoods on Twitter. “Residents may also want to avoid any strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.”

The Tacoma Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, EPA and the Washington Department and Ecology are responding presently. The reason behind the fire is underneath investigation.