Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader, apologizes for asking boy to suck his tongue

New Delhi — The Tibetan spiritual chief the Dalai Lama apologized Monday after a video that confirmed him asking a boy to suck his tongue brought about a backlash on social media. The video, which has long gone viral, presentations the Dalai Lama, 87, planting a kiss at the boy’s lips as he leaned in to pay his respects.

The Buddhist monk is then noticed sticking his tongue out as he requested the kid to suck it. “Can you suck my tongue,” he’s heard asking the younger boy within the video.

Tibetan spiritual chief the Dalai Lama touches foreheads with a tender boy, whose identification has been obscured via CBS News, ahead of addressing a bunch of scholars on the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharamshala, India, Feb. 28, 2023. - Advertisement - AP/Ashwini Bhatia



- Advertisement -

The video is from an tournament in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala town in northern India, on February 28.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” stated a statement posted on his internet web page and social media accounts.

“His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras,” it added. “He regrets the incident.”

- Advertisement -

Twitter customers slammed the video, calling it “disgusting” and “absolutely sick” after it began trending on Sunday.

“Utterly shocked to see this display by the #DalaiLama. In the past too, he’s had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying — Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting,” wrote consumer Sangita.

Another poster, Rakhi Tripathi, stated: “What did I just see? What that child must be feeling? Disgusting.”

The Dalai Lama stays the universally known face of the motion for Tibetan autonomy. But the worldwide highlight he loved after profitable the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize has dimmed and the deluge of invites to hobnob with international leaders and Hollywood stars has slowed, in part since the aging chief has scale back on his punishing commute agenda, but in addition due to China’s rising financial and political clout.

Along with Tibet’s greater than 3 million other folks, the Dalai Lama has been intentionally side-lined via China, which insists that Tibet is and at all times has been an integral a part of the rustic. Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of short of to cut up China, and has referred to him as a “wolf in a monk’s robe.”

Beijing has imprisoned Tibetans, diluted the Tibetan language with Mandarin Chinese or even made footage of the Dalai Lama unlawful — changing them with footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping and different Communist Party leaders, CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio reported in 2020, when he spoke by way of video link with the Dalai Lama all the way through his coronavirus lockdown in 2020.



Dalai Lama weighs in on Beijing’s crack down on Hong Kong’s protests 02:11

In 2019, the Dalai Lama apologized for pronouncing that if his successor had been to be a lady, she would have to be “attractive.”

The feedback, which have been criticized all over the world, had been made in an interview with the BBC.