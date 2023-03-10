Teens Are Stealing More Cars. They Learn How on Social Media.

One of the busiest puts in Memphis this present day is the impound lot north of downtown, the place tow-truck drivers can take a seat in line for over six hours to make drop-offs, sufferers can wait weeks to get stolen cars again and a few 2,700 vehicles are squeezed onto the grounds of an outdated farm-equipment manufacturing unit.

The overcrowding is the lead to a part of an auto robbery increase that has gripped Memphis and different U.S. towns. Vehicles from two producers, Kia and Hyundai, have confirmed particularly at risk of robbery, prompting towns to record complaints in opposition to the carmakers and a minimum of one state’s legal professional common to open an investigation.

Of the just about 11,000 vehicles stolen in Memphis final yr — about two times as many as in 2021 — kind of a 3rd had been late-model Kias and Hyundais, in step with the police. It doesn’t take a lot to tear them off: only a screwdriver, a USB wire and hot-wiring technology present in movies proliferating on social media.

Many of the culprits are youngsters or younger adults stealing vehicles for kicks or to make use of them for different crimes, comparable to robberies, the police say. More than part of the 175 other people arrested and accused of auto robbery this yr in Memphis had been youngsters, who steadily abandon the cars after a joyride.