Missing twins in Galveston, Texas: 2nd body recovered Thursday

According to officers, 13-year-old dual brothers went lacking close to Pleasure Pier on Sunday night time. One in their our bodies used to be discovered Tuesday.

GALVESTON, Texas — A 2nd body used to be recovered Thursday in the seek for dual brothers who went lacking Sunday night time in the water close to Pleasure Pier in Galveston, in line with officials.

- Advertisement - According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol officers, the second one body used to be recovered round 1 a.m. Thursday close to forty seventh and Seawall Boulevard.

Galveston Island Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin stated he used to be discovered via somebody strolling via about 10 ft from the coastline. That individual known as 911.

Galveston Beach Patrol, EMS, police, and firefighters spoke back to the scene and showed the younger boy matched the outline of the remainder lacking dual.

- Advertisement - His circle of relatives has been notified, officers stated.

“The story for me and my staff has been very difficult, cause it’s this American dream story,” Chief Peter Davis stated Thursday morning. “The family came from Honduras, they worked for a couple of years to prepare. (They) were able to bring the twins up from Honduras, just recently. (They) went to the beach, and the twins died on the water.”

The leader additionally stated that the incident is tragic because it took place the weekend prior to they begin staffing lifeguards in lifeguard towers.

- Advertisement - “There is nothing as effective as a lifeguard in a tower, keeping people away from those piers, jetties, where we always have rip currents,” he stated.

He stated they imagine the drowning took place simply at the west aspect of Pleasure Pier, which is a sturdy rip present.

Early Tuesday, 4 other people discovered a body close to the coastline, introduced it to the sand and known as 911.

Authorities made up our minds that it used to be some of the dual’s our bodies via what he used to be dressed in and the way he seemed prior to notifying the circle of relatives.

“It is a few closure. We are preserving shut ties and chatting with the circle of relatives, so we’re chatting with them at once,” Kirwin stated.

Family contributors known the lacking boys as Jefferson and Josue Perez, who’re each 13. It’s no longer transparent which boy used to be discovered.

What took place

Officials stated the kids went lacking round 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Their members of the family spent about an hour in search of them prior to calling the police round 5:30 p.m. The mom of the lads stated they could not swim.

“They were out in the water. The parents briefly lost sight of them and they looked back up into the area and they did not see them,” Kirwin stated.

The boys’ oldsters stated once they remaining noticed them, the lads had been in waist-to-chest-high water about 20 yards out at the west aspect of the pier.

The teenagers had been remaining observed close to Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street. Officials stated nobody reported seeing them pass underwater.

The United States Coast Guard used helicopters to lend a hand seek crews. Several different legislation enforcement businesses additionally helped with the quest efforts.

Since there used to be some dense fog in the realm, the Coast Guard needed to forestall looking out with its chopper on Monday. At sundown Monday, the Galveston Police Department took over the quest into Tuesday morning.

Family contributors stated the lads were begging to visit the seaside. They stated that they had simply moved to Houston from Honduras remaining November to enroll in their mom who moved to the Houston space about 10 years in the past.

Here’s a map of the area:



