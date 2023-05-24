Teen dies during apparent social media stunt on Los Angeles bridge, police say

FILE – Cars transfer alongside the sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Police say a 17-year-old boy slipped and fell to his loss of life this weekend whilst mountain climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES — A 17-year-old boy fell to his loss of life this weekend whilst mountain climbing a Los Angeles bridge in an apparent social media stunt, police mentioned.

Police had been despatched to the sixth Street Viaduct round 2 a.m. Saturday and located the boy, who used to be pronounced lifeless at a medical institution. His title wasn’t instantly launched.

The youngster slipped and fell “when climbing upon one of the arches, in order to post, apparently, a social media broadcast,” Police Chief Michel Moore mentioned Tuesday during a gathering of the Los Angeles Police Commission.

The bridge opened final July. The $588-million span, which changed an 84-year-old Art Deco span, runs 3,500 toes (1,066.80 meters) over the concrete-lined Los Angeles River and connects downtown to the historical Eastside.

The bridge, which has hundreds of LED lighting fixtures and perspectives of LA’s skyline, is the biggest and costliest span ever constructed within the town. It used to be designed to turn out to be a town landmark.

But police closed the bridge a number of occasions after it temporarily was a hotspot for boulevard racing, graffiti and unlawful takeovers that drew loads of spectators to observe drivers carry out unhealthy stunts of their automobiles.

Social media stunts abounded as neatly — in a single case, a person sat in a barber’s chair for a haircut in the course of the lanes.

A person used to be additionally fatally shot on the bridge in January during unauthorized filming of a track video.

“Tragically we see that location, while it has spawned a great deal of pride in Los Angeles, it has also unfortunately served as a backdrop now for tragedies such as this,” Moore advised the Police Commission. “Our added patrols will continue at that location … to counter such reckless actions.”