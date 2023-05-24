Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn suspended after Game 3 cross check

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been suspended for 2 video games following a cross-checking penalty all the way through Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. The incident took place simply 1 minute and 42 seconds into the sport, with Benn receiving a five-minute penalty and due to this fact ejected.
Video photos confirmed that Benn had cross-checked Vegas Golden Knights’ Mark Stone within the head and neck space, regardless of Stone already mendacity at the ice. This rash transfer put the Dallas Stars in a troublesome state of affairs and resulted in their four-nil loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Benn attended a participant protection listening to on Wednesday and was once given a two-game suspension. The NHL has defined its choice in a video to be had (*3*).
If the Stars lose the following recreation, Benn will likely be suspended originally of the 2023-2024 season. If Dallas comes away with a win on Thursday, then Benn can have to sit down out Game 5 in Vegas.
Speaking concerning the incident, Benn mentioned, “I just need to be more responsible with my body and stick. I put my team in a tough situation. It’s pretty unfortunate.”
Benn has been the Dallas Stars’ captain since 2013 and was once drafted by way of the Stars within the 2007 NHL Entry Draft however didn’t sign up for the roster till the 2009-2010 season. In February 2023, Benn performed in his 1,000th NHL recreation for a similar crew.