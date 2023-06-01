Teen arrested for road rage shooting 11 days after previous gun offense dismissed, records show

SAN ANTONIO – According to charging records bought via , a San Antonio teen used to be arrested on Tuesday for an alleged road rage shooting that came about in early April. Ryan Salame, 19, has been charged with annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon, a second-degree legal, after police mentioned he shot at a motive force in any other automobile on April 4th, on Highway 151 close to eastbound Loop 410.

The affidavit signifies that Salame used to be a passenger in a dismal blue automobile, and that the motive force of that automobile bring to an end the sufferer at the freeway. The sufferer flashed his automobile’s lighting on the automobile Salame used to be in, flashed the center finger on the darkish blue automobile, after which switched lanes to transport forward of it.

- Advertisement -

The sufferer informed the police that the darkish blue automobile saved following him and pulled up subsequent to him. Someone within the automobile began firing photographs at him, inflicting him to swerve into the darkish blue automobile, leading to each cars coming to a forestall.

Salame fled the scene after the cars got here to a forestall, and a warrant used to be issued for his arrest at the day of the shooting, as according to the records.

Court records show that Salame had in the past been charged with a drug offense and illegal wearing of a handgun in a motor automobile stemming from an incident on June sixteenth, 2021. Click here to view the court records.

- Advertisement -

The previous gun fee used to be conditionally brushed aside on March 24, 2023, with Salame coming into a pretrial diversion program, as found out within the document.

Click here to view the court records.

The pretrial diversion program pointers specify {that a} defendant is ineligible if they’ve a pending legal case. However, the District Attorney’s place of business reserves the fitting to make exceptions.

Salame’s legal drug case from June 2021 used to be brushed aside in early 2022, and he changed into eligible for the pretrial diversion program. A bond of $75,000 has been set for the annoyed attack with a dangerous weapon fee consistent with jail records. Salame used to be launched on bond on Tuesday night.

- Advertisement -

A DA spokeswoman said on Wednesday to , “As a result of the warrant, Mr. Salame no longer qualifies for pre-trial diversion. Thus his eligibility and participation in the pre-trial diversion has been rescinded.”