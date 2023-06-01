(*1*)



Miami police have arrested two males and are looking for yet another in reference to an tried theft that concerned a victim being adopted to a financial institution after which to a parking storage. The victim’s backpack, which contained $9,000 in cash and a Rolex watch, used to be centered.

A silver Toyota RAV4 used to be utilized by the suspects for reconnaissance on Tuesday, with one suspect (Javier Bernal) captured on surveillance photos arriving at a number of banks however no longer accomplishing any transactions. The victim’s affiliate withdrew $9,000 from a Bank of America department at 8585 SW twenty fourth St after which left the financial institution. Bernal waited within the department till the affiliate left.

Leonardo Marcel Navarro-Perez used to be in the back of the wheel of the SUV, and at the side of the 3rd suspect, they adopted the victim. The victim used to be then tailed to a gasoline station, then to a parking storage on Northeast thirteenth Terrace. Bernal and the unknown suspect approached the victim’s car from the rear. Bernal smashed the window and the unknown suspect approached the driving force’s facet.

- Advertisement -

The victim drove ahead and collided with a parked car earlier than exiting the auto. As he were given out of the auto, the unknown suspect took the backpack containing the cash and Rolex from the backseat. When the victim faced the suspect, the suspect pulled out a pocketknife and a bodily altercation ensued. The victim used to be struck in the palms with the knife, however he used to be in a position to take again the backpack. The suspects fled the scene.

Bernal and Navarro-Perez had been discovered later that day and arrested on fees of tried homicide, tried theft with a dangerous weapon, and housebreaking with attack or battery. They refused to discuss with detectives with out an lawyer provide.

The incident highlights the significance of taking into account the affect on sufferers when making selections about crime prevention. Balancing various factors in this context may also be difficult, with tradeoffs that want to be weighed sparsely. It could also be essential to acknowledge the demanding situations related to other approaches, in particular in coping with violent crime.

- Advertisement -

If you’ve gotten any information in regards to the 3rd suspect, please name the Miami Police (*2*) or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.