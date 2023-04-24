Technology training from UTSA helps older adults adapt to digital world

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, generation has grow to be an very important software for staying attached with family members and gaining access to important assets. However, for older adults who might not be acquainted with generation, the pandemic has led to emotions of isolation and disconnection.

Recognizing this factor, the University of Texas at San Antonio partnered with Older Adults Technology Services and the San Antonio Senior Centers to supply over 100 senior voters with a loose iPad and five-week generation training path. The training lined subjects corresponding to sending emails, making Zoom calls, and gaining access to on-line assets.

At least six senior facilities participated within the grant-funded classes, and seniors have been in a position to stay their iPads after finishing this system. They additionally won instruction on how to make Zoom calls, use e mail, and discover quite a lot of programs corresponding to Google and YouTube.

“The world is changing so quick – you know, we get left behind. But if we had the opportunity to learn and we enjoyed it,” stated Manuel Palacios, a player within the training path.

This training is especially vital in gentle of the truth that older adults are incessantly the objective of on-line scams and fraud. In 2022 on my own, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported that over 5,000 folks misplaced no less than $100,000 to on-line scams. Tech and buyer beef up schemes remained the most typical form of fraud reported, with over 17,800 proceedings filed by means of sufferers over 60 years previous.

Beyond protective seniors from scams, working out generation too can have sure well being advantages. For example, seniors can obtain care thru telemedicine, which will also be in particular vital right through an endemic when visiting healthcare suppliers in particular person might not be recommended.

The good fortune of this program highlights the significance of continuous to supply generation training for seniors. Another training path is deliberate for 6 senior facilities within the fall, with all 160 spots already crammed. For those that have an interest, Older Adults Technology Services provides loose categories for seniors any place they congregate.

To get admission to generation beef up and assets, seniors can name 210-504-4862.