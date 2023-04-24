White Helmets help rebuild northwest Syria after earthquakes





In the aftermath of the disastrous earthquakes that struck northwest Syria in February, the civilian crew referred to as the White Helmets took it upon themselves to assist within the rescue and rebuilding effort. As a volunteer group, the White Helmets had been instrumental in saving lives and offering assist to these suffering from the herbal crisis.

Despite the demanding situations and risks excited about this type of process, the White Helmets had been made up our minds to help their fellow Syrians recuperate and rebuild their lives. Through their tireless efforts and determination, they’ve made an important affect within the affected communities.

CBS News has introduced consideration to the vital paintings of the White Helmets, showcasing their involvement within the restoration procedure. This protection serves to carry higher consciousness to the necessary function that volunteer organizations such because the White Helmets play in assisting the sufferers of herbal screw ups.

