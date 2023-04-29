TCU QB Max Duggan picked in 7th round by Chargers







Max Duggan, along Quentin Johnson, Steve Avila, and Kendre Miller, has been drafted from TCU Horned Frogs to play on the subsequent degree. Duggan used to be picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers on Day 3 in the 7th round to compete for a backup quarterback spot at the workforce in coaching camp and preseason. Quentin Johnston, Duggan’s former TCU huge receiver workforce member, used to be additionally drafted by the Chargers in the primary round.

Duggan’s outstanding school soccer occupation used to be marked with an unbelievable tale of resolution and center. He underwent center surgical operation in 2020 for a situation that used to be stuck throughout a preseason COVID-19 scan. Despite being named the backup quarterback to start the season, an damage to Morris Chandler gave Duggan his probability to step up and fill the void, main the Horned Frogs to the nationwide championship sport, the place they in the long run misplaced to the Georgia Bulldogs.

- Advertisement -

During his senior season at TCU, Duggan threw for three,698 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, including every other 423 yards and 9 touchdowns thru operating. Duggan used to be additionally awarded a lot of accolades, together with Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, 2022 All-Big 12 Football First Team, and winner of the Davey O’Brien award. He used to be additionally a finalist for the Walter Camp Award, 2022 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and the Heisman trophy (completing 2d in vote casting). Duggan’s NFL draft variety is a testomony to his resilience and tough paintings.