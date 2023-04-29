2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, tee times, radio, golf coverage

The PGA Tour will make its manner south this week for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. Headlined through protecting champion and present Masters champion Jon Rahm, the Mexico Open proved in its inaugural version to be a launching pad for quite a lot of the sport’s elites.

Just closing season, Rahm arrived in Mexico amid a mediocre stretch of play sooner than claiming victory at the par 71. Entering his identify into 24 tournaments since, the sector No. 1 has claimed seven international victories and 11 top-five finishes starting along with his triumph in Mexico. Racing in the course of the international of golf during the last 12 months, Rahm will intention to the do similar this week at Vidanta as simply considered one of 3 top-50 avid gamers within the Official World Golf Rankings who will compete.

World No. 16 Tony Finau targets to seize his first victory of the 12 months and 2d of the season after successful in Houston right through the autumn. Finishing runner as much as Rahm at this event in 2022, Finau parlayed his play in Mexico to a sizzling scorching summer time at the PGA Tour. Finding the winner’s circle two times and shooting every other pair of runners-up, Finau hopes for one thing equivalent this time round since he has no longer threatened a leaderboard in rather a while.

Rahm and Finau are the transparent magnificence of this box. If they’re the go back and forth up, on the other hand, quite a lot of doable first-time winners are ready within the shadows. Wyndham Clark, Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Hojgaard and Beau Hossler all possess stellar shape and feature eyes on coming into the winner’s circle for the primary time of their PGA Tour careers.

All instances Eastern; streaming get started instances approximated

Round 4 – Sunday



Round begins: 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. — PGA Tour Radio